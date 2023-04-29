Family expects woman to babysit without asking, so she takes vacation too. AITA?

They tried to 'Home Alone' her, but with their kids.

One woman was shocked when she found out her entire family had planned a cruise without her. The biggest upset came when she learned she was expected to care for all of their children while they were gone. All of this happened without her knowledge. So, she decided to book a trip at the same time and not say anything to them. Now, they are threatening to charge her with child abandonment.

AITA for refusing to babysit while family goes on vacation?

FarPride841

My aunt is retiring. She's made plans to go to in a cruise, 3 day stay in Hawaii, and then back. All her adult children are going. They invited our side if the family, nobody told me. I'm not on Facebook, which is the only place they communicate. They have my number, no one asked me though.