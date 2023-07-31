Man buys teen dress as 'thanks' for babysitting on trip, wife says 'that's not fair.'

Keeping the peace on a family vacation can be a difficult task, particularly when the kids fall into vastly different age brackets.

So when an older kid decides to take one for the team and hang out with their younger sibling, then it can be a massive relief for parents looking to keep the peace.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for buying his oldest daughter an expensive dress as a thank you for hanging out with her younger brother.

He wrote:

AITA because I got my daughter a $80 dress?

My family just got back from a week-long cruise, and there is still some tension about this. My wife and I took our 20-year-old son, 16-year-old daughter, 13-year-old son and 7-year-old son. Our oldest spent most of his time on vacation doing his thing, having breakfast and dinner with the family but being seldom seen otherwise.