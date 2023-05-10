Man cancels vacation because wife spent her portion on ex-husband and son. Fight ensues.

Money is the second leading cause of divorce, rivaled only by infidelity.

This confirms something many coupled people know: figuring out finances is one of the hardest and most important parts of a relationship.

Finding the balance between what's fair to both partners while honoring differences in income, spending habits, and financial priorities can be very tricky. And sometimes, the only way to truly problem solve is to straight up air grievances and talk through a fight.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for canceling a vacation because his wife can't pay her share.

He wrote:

AITA for cancelling a vacation because my wife can't pay her share after helping her adult son and ex-husband?