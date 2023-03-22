Man gives BF silent treatment after he invites his brother to their romantic getaway.

Maintaining intimacy in a long-term relationship takes active intention and work, especially when you're busy people with full schedules. If you don't tend to a relationship and make sure it's getting the fuel it needs, then distance and conflict can easily arise.
Unfortunately, defining quality time isn't as simple as it sounds. One person in a couple might prefer romantic dates, while the other might think group hangs still fall under the umbrella of bonding couple time. Being clear with each other is the only way to forgo fights and frustration. But sometimes, even clearness isn't enough.
He wrote:
AITA for ignoring my bf after our vacation because he brought his brother along?
I (M23) am a pharmacy student. My bf of four years (M32) is a lawyer. Between stress at school and the stress of his job, we barely saw each other let alone had any intimate time. We decided to take a vacation where it would be about us and regaining that lost intimacy.