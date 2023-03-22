Man gives BF silent treatment after he invites his brother to their romantic getaway.

Maintaining intimacy in a long-term relationship takes active intention and work, especially when you're busy people with full schedules. If you don't tend to a relationship and make sure it's getting the fuel it needs, then distance and conflict can easily arise.

Unfortunately, defining quality time isn't as simple as it sounds. One person in a couple might prefer romantic dates, while the other might think group hangs still fall under the umbrella of bonding couple time. Being clear with each other is the only way to forgo fights and frustration. But sometimes, even clearness isn't enough.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for giving his boyfriend the silent treatment after he invited his brother on vacation.

He wrote:

AITA for ignoring my bf after our vacation because he brought his brother along?