Man leaves vacation after realizing he and husband only family given separate beds.

I asked my MIL why she had chosen a house that didn’t have enough double beds to hold all of the couples that were invited and she told me to stop making a fuss because it wasn’t that big of a deal.

I then asked why she hadn’t mentioned it beforehand and she rolled her eyes at me, saying that I was overly dramatic, a 'walking stereotype' and that me not clinging to her son for a little while might be for the best.

Considering she has made some borderline homophobic comments in the past (she claims they’re jokes), I was quite uncomfortable and based on her remarks, I felt like she had given the room with the single beds to the only gay couple on purpose.