Man refuses to go on family NYE trip wife booked 'against his wishes,' tells kids he has work.

Oftentimes, it's impossible to fully hide a "parental fight" from the kids, particularly if it affects family plans.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for refusing to go on a trip his wife undercut him on. He wrote:

"AITA for refusing to go on a trip my wife undercut me on?"

For some context, my Wife (36F) and I (38M) have two kids (F6, M8). This whole thing started back around Thanksgiving when my wife told me that the kids had wanted to go to Great Wolf Lodge, and that it could be a nice gift trip for Christmas. Immediately, I made it very clear that I was against that, primarily for two reasons.

1. That place is dirty as f#$k. Pretty much every story I have heard from friends and family about that place involves the kids coming home sick.