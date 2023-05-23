MIL gives son and DIL twin bunk bed on family vacation, everyone else gets queen beds.

There's nothing quite like the emotional whirlwind that surrounds a family vacation. In theory, it should be a time full of bonding and relaxation. But in reality, the loaded emotional dynamics of family get turned up to 10 when you're cramped in a getaway car.

Impressively, sometimes the drama doesn't even wait for the trip itself to start. All you have to do is mention the sleeping and eating arrangements, and the feelings go flying.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for pointing out the unfairness of sleeping in a twin bunk with her husband on family vacation.

She wrote:

WIBTA for making a big deal out of sleeping in a twin bunk bed with SO?