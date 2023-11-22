Mom called out for letting teen have her own room on vacation while others share. AITA?

Hammering out logistics for a vacation can be very stressful, so it's always refreshing when there's a family member who is good at that. However, when the time comes to travel, resentments can mount when the planner claims the best bed.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she's wrong for letting her teen daughter choose her room first on vacation. She wrote:

"AITA for always letting my middle daughter choose her room/bed first on vacations?"

My husband and I have 4 kids, Evan (20), Adriana (16), Elizabeth (15), and Michael (15). We try to travel 3-4 times a year. Three years ago, the night before we were supposed to leave, my friend told us we couldn’t use her cabin anymore. We were all looking for new places and Adriana sent a listing for this small town in the middle of nowhere.