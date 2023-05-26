Sister pushes to be included in lake plans, brother snaps 'your daughter is annoying.'

No one likes to be excluded. And if you're an empathetic person, it's likely you don't want to make people feel excluded either.

However, it's impossible to move through life without occasionally excluding someone. You simply can't invite everyone to everything, and even if you could - some people are meant to be seen in small doses.

One of the most awkward aspects of planning a social function is navigating someone who wasn't invited and can't take the hint. While most people shy away from asking about things they're not invited to, others will push you into a corner until you awkwardly reveal why they're not on the guest list.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for not inviting his sister to the lake house for Memorial Day weekend.

He wrote:

AITA for not inviting my sister's family to my lake house for Memorial Day?