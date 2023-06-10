Stepson scams dad and MIL out of money for baby shower; their not invited. AITA?

Creating a meaningful bond with your stepchildren is a delicate endeavor.

Divorce can be a very upsetting time for children and there can be a lot of confusion and misplaced anger. One woman writes about how she tried desperately to form a bond with her stepchildren but, she realized as they got older, the only connection seemed to be with her wallet. When her stepson scammed her and her husband in to paying double for his first child's baby shower she was hurt. Then, when they were deliberately excluded from the shower, she decided that she'd finally had enough.

'AITA for canceling all of my stepkids’ tickets for our family vacation…but my Husband and I are still going??'

SteakDangerous8286

Buckle in, it’s gonna be a long ride!! My (F48) husband Randall (50) have been together for 14 years. Randall has four children- two sons Kyle (26), Alex (24) and two daughters Savannah (21) and Cassandra (20).