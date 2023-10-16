MIL says 'the flight is full' for family vacation, runs into excluded DIL on trip.

When we got back, Gail emailed me that I "ruined" the vacation for her and Derek's sister (who later reached out and apologized for Gail's actions). Derek and his sister are on my side, but the rest of the family is divided. So buttfaces, you decide: AITBF?

Edit: the trip I went on was for work, but we also had time to do what we wanted. We never intended for Gail to cause problems. Also, Gail was at the autoshow since she was looking for a new car, but saw me and went insane when she made a scene.

NTBF. Why do you and your husband allow this kind of behavior from her?

Wow! Why did your husband go on the trip after she lied about the flight?

Karma paid her a little visit and her lies were exposed The only one that ruined that trip was your MIL.