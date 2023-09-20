Woman ditches husband to go on solo vacation after he 'forgets' to buy plane tickets.

The only way to show someone you're for real, is to act on your word. With some people, it doesn't matter how much you warn them, they'll still act shocked and appalled when you follow through on plans - whether they're around or not.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for ditching her husband and going on vacation solo after he dropped the ball. She wrote:
My husband (32m) and I (29f) planned a week vacation to New Orleans (in the US). We (but mostly I) have been planning this for months. Back in March, I told him I would plan most of it, where to go, and what to do, all he has to do was make sure he had the week off and buy the plane tickets.
I spent the last few months researching what to do. I booked the hotel room, made reservations at places we wanted to try, I made a list of all the sites I wanted to see. Every few weeks, I would check in with my husband to see if he had asked off and bought the tickets yet, he would say he was waiting for the plane ticket prices to go down.
Three weeks ago, I reminded him again and he said he had got off of work for the days but had forgotten to get the tickets. He looked online and the tickets were close to $1500/ticket. He said he was going to wait some more to see if they would go down. Last week, I asked if he had bought them yet and he said no.
We looked again and the prices were still high. He said he wasn't willing to spend that much on them and asked how much money I would lose if I just canceled everything instead. He offered to have a nice staycation instead. I told him I was not willing to cancel everything because I spent so much time planning it.
We argued and we didn't come to a conclusion. I wound up buying just one ticket for myself and when I flew out Saturday, I told him I was still going and he acted all surprised that I didn't want to stay home with him. I am in New Orleans now and he is blowing up my phone saying that I am an AH for still going without him.
He was trying to get a ticket to come too but I told him if he came, he is getting his own hotel room because this is now my vacation away from him. AITA?
Outrageously_Penguin wrote:
NTA. I don’t know wtf your husband’s deal is but he acted like a real AH. I don’t know if he deliberately sabotaged the trip or just didn’t care enough to follow through on his tiny piece of things, but you were absolutely right to not let him ruin the trip for you, and be sure as hell shouldn’t be booking an expensive plane ticket to come join you now. I hope he’ll be ready with a massive apology when you get home.
CalendarDad wrote:
Has he never flown before? You don't wait for flights to come down...you buy the tickets ASAP before they go UP. Inevitably. Virtually always. Airline ticket prices are supply and demand, nothing else. When a trip is two months out, the planes are still booked as almost empty, the supplies high, and the cost is low.
When the trip is 10 days away the planes are almost full, and the supply is short, ergo the price is high. This is the way it has always worked. NTA. Enjoy the Big Easy.
emi_lgr wrote:
NTA. This literally happened to my husband and I for our Japan trip. I did all the planning and all he had to do was book the hotels. We were going during cherry blossom season so I knew things would fill up fast, so I reminded him a year before, six months before, and three months before. Guess who finally checked hotels a month before and found that everything was booked?
The difference is, my husband didn’t try and get me to cancel the trip. He ended up booking five-star hotels and ate the cost because it was 100% his fault that we couldn’t get more reasonably priced accommodations. OP’s husband should’ve gotten the more expensive tickets and paid for the difference because it was his fault he waited so long to get his one task done.
NTA. I get waiting to see if prices drop and I keep forgetting about it. However, you had put so much work into this trip. Hours of research and anticipation. You did everything you could expect but the tickets. You need to have a serious concern with him.
Some points:
You were trusting him with a big part and he let you down.
You worked hard to plan and take as much responsibility for the trip as possible and his actions make it seem like. Everything you did wasn’t valuable. Your effort to make this trip; you feel undervalued.
The way he could dismiss the whole trip for a stay-cation ignores says that he thinks throwing you a little bone is all that’s needed and you’ll be placated.
His unilateral decision that we stay home & no apology says he put more weight on his opinions and doesn’t even consider you.
AdIntrepid4978 wrote:
If this was due to not being to afford it because of bills: money's tight right now he should have apologized and taken actions to make it right.
He then needs to take action and show you that he’s putting away funds immediately to ensure the trip you planned happens. If that’s taking cash every week and putting it into “dream vacation” envelope or something. When you get home ensure that he understands what his actions meant to you.
Tell him that you are hurt how he could just “wave away” all your dedication and work. Ensure he understands you planned this because you love him. Ask him why he was able to, so quickly, make a choice like that. And tell him to really think about it, let him sit and do the mental and emotional work then come to you so you two have really have this conversation.
WholeAd2742 wrote:
NTA. That was weaponized incompetence trying to manipulate you into canceling the vacation because he didn't want to go. Good on you for going anyway and not playing his passive aggressive bulls#$t game.
Clearly, OP is NTA, her husband deserves to feel the egg on his face.