Woman ditches husband to go on solo vacation after he 'forgets' to buy plane tickets.

The only way to show someone you're for real, is to act on your word. With some people, it doesn't matter how much you warn them, they'll still act shocked and appalled when you follow through on plans - whether they're around or not.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for ditching her husband and going on vacation solo after he dropped the ball. She wrote:

"AITA for going on vacation without my husband?"

My husband (32m) and I (29f) planned a week vacation to New Orleans (in the US). We (but mostly I) have been planning this for months. Back in March, I told him I would plan most of it, where to go, and what to do, all he has to do was make sure he had the week off and buy the plane tickets.