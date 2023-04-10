Woman agrees to pay for sister's vacation if she babysits, gets called 'manipulative.'

Finding the line between helping family members out because it's "what you do" and drawing your own boundaries and limits can be extremely difficult. Especially, when in your heart of hearts you want to help, you just don't want to set an unrealistic precedent for the future.
While some families value honesty and clear boundaries, many prefer a sense of obligation over emotional transparency. Sadly, because of this, bucking against family entitlement doesn't always go over well.
She wrote:
AITA for not paying for my sister's vacation because she won't agree to babysit?
My (32m) family is planning a vacation for this summer. Both my parents, my older brother, and my SIL, my younger sister Camila (22f) and my husband, my two kids (10f and 8m) and I are all planning to go. We are planning to stay in a resort for 2 weeks.