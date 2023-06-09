Woman refuses to host visiting friends at her place, they say 'we thought we'd crash.'

Hosting friends is fun in theory, but can get awkward super quickly if communication isn't on point. In order to have a good time and not get on each other's nerves, it's crucial that you establish where they're staying, what kinds of activities you're up for, and how much energy everyone's looking to expend.
When you don't communicate enough ahead of time, the shoe drops in person and tension can rise.
She wrote:
AITA for not letting my friends stay over at my house when they traveled to visit and refusing to pay for their hotel?
I (25F) have friends, a couple, that moved awhile back to another state because of college, and decided to stay there even after graduating. We keep contact via texting and video calls but we've never seen each other face-to-face since they moved. They decided to travel to the city I live in so we can spend time together. We had all chosen a lot of things to do in the 2 weeks they're supposed to spend here.
The conflict is that I don't want them to stay at my apartment (like, sleep there overnight) while they're here, but they don't have family or other friends in this state or close by that they can stay with which means they'd have to pay for a hotel. A day ago, when they arrived, we were talking and I asked them which hotel they picked. They were confused and Ana (26F) asked what I meant.
They thought they were going to stay at my apartment with me. We hadn't discussed where they would stay before they came here, and I assumed they knew they were going to stay at a hotel since they have never stayed at my home like that and they know I don't let anyone stay over like that. Not even my parents or my boyfriend.
They said they thought I had changed my mind about these things, but I never said I had, they just assumed I did. I live in an apartment alone and even though there isn't a guest room I have my old mattress that I could put on the living room or on my hobbies room, or they could sleep on the couch. But I refused to do so and to pay or help pay for the hotel.
They're both very annoyed with me and think I'm being selfish but James (25M) is furious. He thinks I am being ridiculous. Ana accepted to pay but James wants to either go back or make me let them stay in my apartment. They're staying at a hotel at the moment and we didn't do what we planned to do yesterday.
Ana texted me that she's trying to convince James to stay in the hotel, and maybe she will but nonetheless, they both think I should change my mind. The reason I don't want them, or anyone, to stay over is because it makes me very uncomfortable to have someone in my home while I am asleep or not there.
I hate the idea of someone touching my things without my permission or seeing something I'd rather they not see, or even stealing something. And they know that, but thought I had become more lenient about it.
I asked my parents and other friends what they think and the general consensus is that it would be nice of me to let them stay but since I am known to be quite neurotic between our friends and family and it's not like I told them I changed my view nor implied they would stay, I wouldn't be in the wrong if I don't allow it.
CU_the_RE wrote:
NTA. Who TF expects to just come crash at someone's house for two f#@%ing weeks? Who TF plans a trip without having accommodations 100% squared away?
NightRecounter wrote:
ESH - Everyone involved made assumptions about a major aspect of this entire trip without talking about it. Yes, you're not obligated to let them stay with you, and they aren't entitled to stay there, but would it really be so bad to put a mattress down when you literally can to do a favor for your friends who traveled to see you?
If so, then don't it, but I don't think your friendship will be the same after this. Based on James, he might say this is the end of the friendship.
Aoeletta wrote:
Honestly, I get where OP is coming from. I’m on the spectrum AND experienced abuse and having people over is hard for me. I don’t like people touching “my stuff” and etc.
HOWEVER. Someone that is trusted and loved enough to make a 2 week long trip must be the exception in our world. We have to trust and allow in the close people or else we are isolating and isolated. Does OP need to let their friends stay over? NO. Does that mean OP is showing a lack of trust and support when their friends are showing huge efforts to spend time together? YES.
Does this mean that OP will be left more and more isolated as they move forward with their life? Sadly, YES. OP - you aren’t an a$#%ole for this, you’re just stopping yourself from being a supportive and supported friend. I hope you get therapy and allow yourself to open to trusted close relationships. This is not a healthy way forward - you are too constricted, it’s going to harm you.
It may be too late to salvage this friendship, and James may not be willing to mend the relationship at this point. However, these are the decisions you are entitled to make! You are allowed to not let people over, you just have to accept that with our economic situation this may be a factor that ends your friendships.
judgingA-holes wrote:
INFO: How did this trip come about? Did they mention wanting to come to city and visit and were all ready planning when they talked to you? Did you reach out to them and say hey you should come visit me! And then they decided to come?
Crazy_Past6259 wrote:
ESH. You both should have discussed this clearly. They are heading to your city to spend time with you. At the very least you should have been concerned about where they would be staying so you get to factor travel distances. Assuming just made all of you a#$%s.
The internet is pretty divided on this one, which just confirms how confusing the lines of communication are.