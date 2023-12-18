Woman snaps at disabled friend on group trip, 'take your meds or stay home.' UPDATED.

Everyone has their breaking point, and unfortunately, the breaking point usually doesn't look pretty.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her disabled friend she shouldn't come on group trips if she can't keep up. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my friend that if she couldn’t keep up because of her disability, she just shouldn’t come?"

I (26F) have a pretty close group of friends. We have this one girl in our group, Sadie (27F). She has a disability that is mostly manageable through medication. Despite this, Sadie has a bad habit of ‘forgetting’ to take her pills right before we do something she isn’t interested in doing. This time, it was on a group trip we’ve been planning for over a year.