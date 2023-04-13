Woman threatens to skip family vacation if widowed mom brings new boyfriend along.

Everyone grieves a late partner differently.

Some people never seriously date or marry again, carrying the memory of their loved one as a substitute for ongoing partnership. Others find comfort in the here-and-now, and give love another crack with someone new while honoring the memory of their late love.

Unfortunately, how the widowed handles their loss doesn't affect just them. Children, friends, and extended family often have complicated feelings about the idea of a new romantic partner being a "replacement" even if that's not what they are.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for threatening to cancel on family vacation if her mom brings her new boyfriend.

she wrote:

AITA for cancelling on family vacation after my newly widowed mom decides to bring her new boyfriend?