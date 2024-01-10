Woman takes trip inspired by coworker's honeymoon plans, coworker says 'you stole my dream.'

Hell hath no fury like someone who thought you stole their wedding or honeymoon idea.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for getting inspired by her coworker's honeymoon. She wrote:
I have a coworker who loves being engaged. She's the quintessential typical bride-to-be: she has her wedding planned to the smallest detail and talks about it all the time. She's the type to share mood boards and swatches with us during lunch. This isn't something that bothers me, but I wanted to paint a picture for context. I actually like talking to her about her wedding!
The issue that recently came up was that she was sharing with us about her honeymoon destination. It's a cute seaside city, and honestly, I thought it sounded great! I shared it with my husband, and we decided that we'd love to take a vacation like that too! Because of our itinerary, we decided to visit a different (but very similar) city in the same country (think San Diego vs. Santa Barbara if you're in America).
When I came back from my trip, my coworkers were excited to see pictures and hear about the trip, and I shared some chocolates that I brought back as well. The entire time, my coworker was kind of icy, and I finally found out it was because she thought I stole her idea for a vacation. She said that since I've gone on a similar vacation, I've stolen the magic of coming back to talk to our coworkers about it.
Even though it's a different place, she says it was similar enough and that it was kind of sh#$ty for me to take the attention when she's been planning on her trip for a long time. I personally don't feel like I did anything wrong since we went to a different city and did different activities than what my coworker talked about (she likes sporty things like hiking whereas I visited museums and dined out more).
But she's so upset she's talking about changing the destination of her honeymoon entirely, so I feel like I'm missing something. Please let me know if I was an AH in case I need to apologize!
neophenx wrote:
NTA, your coworker just has severe main-character syndrome.
DeadGodJess wrote:
NTA. This is ridiculous, she's got ridiculous expectations of how long and to what extent things are supposed to be all about her exclusively. Work isn't the wedding venue, she cannot demand that everyone else make sure she's the center of attention outside the actual wedding itself.
Idk if she's been spoiled her whole life or if getting married is the only time she's felt special but either way she needs to be so fucking for real right now about how much she thinks she gets to have a say in, here. If she wanted it to be exclusive and special she should have kept vague about it.
ColdstreamCapple wrote:
NTA. So what? Only she is allowed to go to that country and anywhere in that vicinity?Unless you turned up at the same resort on her honeymoon then she’s causing a drama over nothing. If she’s going to tell everybody everything she has to realize others may want to go there.
CheckIntelligent7828 wrote:
NTA. She doesn't own cute seaside city." Even if you had gone to the same exact place you wouldn't be an AH. I hope her marriage makes it. She sounds very much like the type to get more than usual depressed after the wedding is over. I hope her SO can handle that.
Clearly OP's coworker needs to get over herself.