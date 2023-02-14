17 of the best and funniest ideas on how to handle being single on Valentine's Day.

So, if you could benefit from a brainstorming session with fellow singles about how to spend the most romantic day of the year, here are the best Reddit responses to "What's the best thing you can do while single on Valentine's Day?"

I like to profit the day after with all the 50% off candy/chocolates. - [deleted]

Jack Daniels is my valentine to myself. - timmyeatworld

This is how Valentine's day was celebrated last year for me. It was a blast!

Step 1: Invite all your single friends and non-single friends who were smart enough to go out with their significant other the day before Valentine's Day to avoid a 2 hour wait at the local Olive Garden.