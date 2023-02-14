Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
17 of the best and funniest ideas on how to handle being single on Valentine's Day.

17 of the best and funniest ideas on how to handle being single on Valentine's Day.

Taylor Brown
Feb 14, 2023 | 6:50 PM
ADVERTISING

Scrolling through the constant feed of happy couples on Valentine's Day when you're single can be an exhausting test of strength, but at least we have friends, memes, wine, and the wonderful wits of the internet to cheer us up...

So, if you could benefit from a brainstorming session with fellow singles about how to spend the most romantic day of the year, here are the best Reddit responses to "What's the best thing you can do while single on Valentine's Day?"

1.

I like to profit the day after with all the 50% off candy/chocolates. - [deleted]

2.

Jack Daniels is my valentine to myself. - timmyeatworld

3.

This is how Valentine's day was celebrated last year for me. It was a blast!

Step 1: Invite all your single friends and non-single friends who were smart enough to go out with their significant other the day before Valentine's Day to avoid a 2 hour wait at the local Olive Garden.

Step 2: Give everyone a Nerf Gun and a handful of extra ammo.

Step 3: Split into teams of Singles vs. Non-singles and wage war! - RedEnvelopeLuck

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content