Instead of a dozen roses, 12 people share their worst Valentine's dates.

There are few holidays that inspire such passionate love and hate like Valentine's Day.

In honor of the holiday, we scowered the internet for people sharing their most shockingly romanceless, but very memorable dates.

It was with an undertaker's assistant. He'd circle every topic of conversation back to corpses. Me: "So, do you know what you're gonna order?" Him: "Well I was thinking the steak, but I had eaten steak when we got the river guy in, and now it makes me feel queasy." I ended up leaving after half an hour.

I was on a tinder date and we met at a bar. She was a bit late so I have sample of their whiskey selection. Anyways 10 minutes later a girl comes towards me and I reach out for a hug, she looks a bit confused but hugs me nonetheless.