Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Instead of a dozen roses, 12 people share their worst Valentine's dates.

Instead of a dozen roses, 12 people share their worst Valentine's dates.

Amanda Hurley
Feb 13, 2023 | 5:58 PM
ADVERTISING

There are few holidays that inspire such passionate love and hate like Valentine's Day.

In honor of the holiday, we scowered the internet for people sharing their most shockingly romanceless, but very memorable dates.

1. CrazySnekGirl

It was with an undertaker's assistant. He'd circle every topic of conversation back to corpses. Me: "So, do you know what you're gonna order?" Him: "Well I was thinking the steak, but I had eaten steak when we got the river guy in, and now it makes me feel queasy." I ended up leaving after half an hour.

2. tractorsuit

I was on a tinder date and we met at a bar. She was a bit late so I have sample of their whiskey selection. Anyways 10 minutes later a girl comes towards me and I reach out for a hug, she looks a bit confused but hugs me nonetheless.

As we stop hugging two things happen simultaneously. 1 my Tinderdate arrives, and we lock eyes. 2 The waiter, still in my arms, tells me they just changed shifts and she will be my server this evening.

Sources: Reddit,Reddit,Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content