Man wants to spend Valentine's Day with mom, GF says, 'Am I your side chick?' AITA

The same spiral happened during Christmas when she realized my stepdad wouldn’t be around to put up the Christmas lights. My girlfriend and I put them up for her. My mom asked me through sniffles on the phone if I would get her a present for Valentine’s Day and also take her to dinner.

Now, here's the problem. Money is really really tight for me right now. I over spent on Christmas presents (mostly to over compensate for the passing of my step dad) and if I get stuff for my mom, my girlfriend might be getting a DIY card this year.

My girlfriend over heard the phone call and is now FURIOUS with me, because she already knows that me getting my mom a present means my girlfriend won’t get one and that she won’t be taken to dinner.