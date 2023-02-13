Japanese husband says it's customary for the wife to give the V-Day gift; AITA?

AITA for telling my husband he is insensitive for not wanting to get me a Valentine's Day gift?

bellow_whale:

My husband is Japanese and I'm American. Every year we rotate between American and Japanese-style Valentine's. With Japanese style, the woman gives the man chocolates, which he reciprocates on White Day a month later.

Usually, I bring up Valentine's Day a few weeks in advance and we discuss how we will do it that year. We often can't remember what we did last year, so we have to discuss it. This year, to let him make his own decisions, I bought him chocolate and I let him deal with whether he wants to do it on his own.