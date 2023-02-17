Man showers GF in presents; 'furious' BILs want apology for making them 'look awful'.

When a well-to-do boyfriend wanted to keep up a special tradition for when he has to miss something important, he went a little overboard. The problem? Her sisters' husbands were mad. Like, really mad. So, the gentleman came to Reddit to ask:
u/Flower-PowerRanger writes:
To explain where I'm coming from here, I need to establish two things: I have a high-paying job that often requires I drop everything to travel without notice. It is infuriating at times, but I get paid well so I've learned to live with it.
2 - My girlfriend loves flowers more than anything. I get it, most girls love flowers, but they are her favorite thing in the world. She literally makes me stop the car when we're driving just so she can take pictures of pretty flowers.
Early in our relationship, I had to miss something important without notice. To make up for it, I sent her 3 dozen roses. She loved it and (probably as a joke) told me I had set the bar and I had better always send her 3 dozen roses if I was going to let her down.