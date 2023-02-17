Man showers GF in presents; 'furious' BILs want apology for making them 'look awful'.

Romantic gestures are always appreciated, but not always necessary. Actually... they aren't always appreciated by everybody.

When a well-to-do boyfriend wanted to keep up a special tradition for when he has to miss something important, he went a little overboard. The problem? Her sisters' husbands were mad. Like, really mad. So, the gentleman came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for sending my girlfriend too many Valentine's day flowers and making her sisters' husbands look bad?"

u/Flower-PowerRanger writes:

To explain where I'm coming from here, I need to establish two things: I have a high-paying job that often requires I drop everything to travel without notice. It is infuriating at times, but I get paid well so I've learned to live with it.

2 - My girlfriend loves flowers more than anything. I get it, most girls love flowers, but they are her favorite thing in the world. She literally makes me stop the car when we're driving just so she can take pictures of pretty flowers.