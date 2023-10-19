Guy snaps at vegan roomie after she sends documentaries over text. 'I'm not converting.'

Living with roommates can be a wild experience. One minute, someone is a complete stranger, and the next - you're arguing over fridge space, hearing their intimate life through the walls, and negotiating how loud the TV can be after 10pm. It's a lot to trudge through, and even with mature communication skills, there will simply be people you immediately vibe with more than others.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young man asked if he was wrong for telling his vegan roommate no one wants to hear about her documentaries. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my vegan roommate no one cares about her documentaries?"

I (18M) am living in shared accommodations with (18F) and 3 other people for college. We all have our own rooms but share the kitchen and living area. I will call my vegan roommate Sarah for the purpose of this post.