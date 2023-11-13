Woman calls out former bully at friend's baby shower and makes her cry. 'AITA?' UPDATED

She gets defensive and says she doesn’t know what I’m talking about — I cut her off and tell her, “Let’s discuss this at a different time and place.” She goes over to the table and cries. Some of the girls at the shower go to comfort her as she repeats, “I don’t know what she means… what could she mean. She’s upset about something I did 10 years ago.”

She knows. I’m not going to comfort her and give into her bullsh!t manipulation. Instead of talking to me like an adult, and apologizing, she just sucks up to me. That doesn’t erase everything. I thanked my friend and left. I didn’t mean to make her baby shower awkward. I just could not not say something.