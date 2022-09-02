17 restaurant workers share things they wish customers did to make their lives easier.

So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in the service industry, "what can we, as customers, do to make your lives easier?" people were ready to share the small things customers can do to avoid getting their faces taped to the "Wall of Karens" in every kitchen. No, we can't split your $20 check on 13 cards.
I spent much of my adult life working in pubs (UK) and something that I always wished people wouldn't do was put empty crisp packets, tissues, and any other general rubbish into their empty glasses. I get that they were trying to be helpful, but it's such a misguided gesture. It is so much harder and more gross to scrape now-wet tissue out of a pint glass than pick up dry tissue off a table. - elalmohada26
Have self/spatial awareness, I have no control over ticket times, no control how long it took you to get sat. My only pet peeve about customers is attempting to pull me away from another table. I promise I see you waving I'm just trying to give this table my undivided attention just as I will give you the same when I am done with them - Alacak