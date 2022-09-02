17 restaurant workers share things they wish customers did to make their lives easier.

Working in a restaurant can be an exhausting test in your faith in humanity as your feet throb and your cheeks hurt from fake-smiling at some of the most entitled hanger-fueled people you've ever seen...

So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in the service industry, "what can we, as customers, do to make your lives easier?" people were ready to share the small things customers can do to avoid getting their faces taped to the "Wall of Karens" in every kitchen. No, we can't split your $20 check on 13 cards.

1.

I spent much of my adult life working in pubs (UK) and something that I always wished people wouldn't do was put empty crisp packets, tissues, and any other general rubbish into their empty glasses. I get that they were trying to be helpful, but it's such a misguided gesture. It is so much harder and more gross to scrape now-wet tissue out of a pint glass than pick up dry tissue off a table. - elalmohada26

2.