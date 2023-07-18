Man gets angry at poor friend; 'you're actually the privileged one now.' AITA? CONCLUDED

I'll admit that I snapped back at him and told him that he makes triple the amount of money I do, and that at some point he needs to realize he's now got privileges of his own instead of pointing out mine.

The conversation got a bit heated, and we agreed to hang up and cool off before talking it over later.

Now I'm wondering if I should apologize to Nathan for what I said, or if I should stand my ground. I'm feeling angry and a bit defensive, which I realize is exactly the reaction that a spoiled rich kid would have.