'My cousin wanted to elope the day of my wedding and share the reception with me.' UPDATED

Again, still not feeling a threat here, but at this point I’m curious as to what they’re planning. While they are RSVPing, nobody has paid a room deposit and we were nearing our room block closing. So I asked if she managed to find a time during the week for her celebration, and she said “still working on it, but that’s what eloping is! Surprises.”

I reiterated I would not be sharing my reception, and she proceeded to change the topic and ask me if we bought flights yet. I said yes, and she said “that’s on my list too!” Lo and behold, she breaks up with her boyfriend and all my dads side of the family changes their RSVP to not attending.