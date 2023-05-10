Woman's BF banned from sister's wedding because BIL is in love with her. UPDATED

We present for you're literary entertainment:
This is a long one. It has multiple updates and some very unexpected turns. But we promise, it is the 'Game of Thrones' of wedding articles. Grab some popcorn and enjoy.
I met my boyfriend in college 7 years ago, and we started dating 5 years ago. He is super close and loving with my family. He was there at my nieces' births, baptisms, Christmas, vacations, etc.
We are extremely committed to each other for the long run, but don't want to get married until we are financially stable and both our careers are where we want them to be.
My sister has been with her fiance for 2 years and engaged for 6 months. My sister is the type of girl who has dreamed of getting married since she was a little girl. It didn't matter who proposed she just wanted to be married.