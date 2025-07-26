Drunken bridesmaid wails at hotel front desk after romantic rejection from bride; 'She just spit on me!'

I feel like enough time has passed to me to laugh about it, and therefore post about this incident that happened in our lobby.
So here it is.
Set the scene: In a major city in the midst of spring, when our busy season starts to pick up. We had several groups in house, the important one being the wedding party. It was a rainy Sunday, and I was solo running the front desk and actually having a smooth shift despite the 80-something percent occupancy.
I’m helping a very kind gentleman at the front desk during his checkout, answering questions about his bill. Of course, no smooth solo shift will go unpunished, and I hear a commotion on the other side of the lobby. The bride of our wedding party comes storming up to the front desk, with her equally angry bridesmaid in tow.
“She just spit on me!! You need to call the cops right this instant!!” Said the bride. I don't remember what the bridesmaid said but she basically was calling the bride a liar and blah blah blah.
The poor gentleman I was helping excused himself from the desk, and I internally screamed and dialed the cops. Cause you know, spitting on someone is battery etc etc. And did I mention the lobby was BUSY so everyone was enraptured. I don’t remember exactly what I said but I basically demanded the two stay separate and the rest of the wedding party scrambled to separate the two.
Either way, the cops show up and take statements. Turns out the wedding party convinced the bride not to press charges (couldn’t have been me). The offending bridesmaid came down to check out early, and sobbed the whole while I checked her out. I was baffled and had barely anything to say lol.
I ended up getting the full story from my trusty night auditor the next day (she’s the best). Apparently, the bridesmaid had feelings for the bride, and decided to confess to these feelings to her on the day of the wedding.
It just developed into an argument, then became physical after that. The morning mimosas they all drank were definitely a contributing factor. The poor family was so horrified, I felt so bad for them 😭
yooo wtf that bridesmaid picked the actual worst time to drop a love confession like girl what did u THINK was gonna happen 💀💀
Brovahkiin88 (OP)
On the day of the wedding!! When you were an old flame!
This happened to me. An ex FRIEND - not even a boyfriend - gave the photographer (he knew her independently) a gift to give to me. It had a love note in it, explaining his feelings for me.
Wow. And with that one gift, you probably called off your own wedding and ran after the coward who couldn’t even deliver you the gift?? 😂
Same thing happened at the wedding of an acquaintance. She was enjoying the wedding reception of her dreams when a guy from her past (just a friend, they’d never dated), whom she had not seen in years, tells her he has been in love with her for years.
When she returned from the honeymoon of her dreams, she broke up with her new husband and started dating the other guy. They got married a few months later. Still married and it’s been more than 30 years.
Weddings and funerals do one of two things. Brings out the best or worst in people.
Oof. It's a good thing she did it in the lobby and not at the altar when they say "does anyone object"..... she did the bride a favor. LOL.
Bridesmaid already had paid the DJ to play Dianna Ross's "I'm Coming Out" for the de rigueur 1st Bride/Bridesmaid dance... lol.
The poor bride needs better people in her life. No one would have been able to convince me not to press charges if I was spit on.