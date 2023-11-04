Woman bans absent dad and stepmom he cheated with from attending her wedding. AITA?

I stayed with my mom full time and barely spoke to my dad or stepmom. My dad wanted equal custody of me and brothers (they were 17 and 14 years old at the time) but none of us wanted to live with him and his wife, and he couldn’t really force us to split our time for him. He also gave up making an effort to see us at all when we said we don’t want to live with him half the time, so we barely saw him.