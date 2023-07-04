Best man's sock accident results in black eye at wedding, bride furious. UPDATED

'TIFU by doing my own makeup before my best friend's wedding'

themediumplaced

This actually happened today. Approximately 30 minutes ago to be exact. I'm currently writing this in an Uber on my way to the airport and my face looks like this.

Allow me to explain how I got into this situation.

I was asked by my best friend a couple months ago to be the best man at his wedding. As he was my best friend and has been since college, I readily accepted. The only thing that's a bit difficult is that I live several states away from him.

No big deal, I was planning his bachelor party in Vegas anyway. Amazingly, the bachelor party went off without a hitch and I was looking forward to the wedding this Sunday (still am).