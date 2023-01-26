Woman wants to postpone wedding over fiancé's teeth; he says let's 'call it off.'

Every couple wants their wedding day to be perfect, but is there a difference between making the day special and making the day all about yourself?

SlightRow3100 took to the forums to ask:

AITA for wanting to postpone my wedding till my fiance gets rid of his braces?

My fiance (25M) has braces. He refused to get them when he was a child/teen cause he feared people would make fun of him, but he finally accepted to get them after the dentists told him clearly that it wouldn't be recommended to replace his extracted teeth till he fixes his crooked ones.

The issue is that our wedding was supposed to be coming up soon, but now I plan to postpone till my fiance gets rid of his braces.