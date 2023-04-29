Woman ditches BF at wedding when she learns she is replacement 'plus one.' AITA?

The runaway bridal guest.

One woman was stuck in an uncomfortable position when she found out her 'plus one' to her boyfriend's friend's wedding was meant for someone else. Since they had broken up, the soon-to-be newly weds had assumed that her boyfriend would not be using a plus one. The stress of an extra guest was enough to send the bride spiralling. So, this OP thought she was helping by faking an emergency to leave. Turns out, she stirred up even more drama.

AITA for faking a work emergency to get out of a wedding?

BitterCat7552

I (28F) have been with my boyfriend (29M) for about 8 months. Last weekend 2 friends of his were getting married, he's from Scotland and we live south of England, so I haven't met any of those friends yet.