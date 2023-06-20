Bride disinvites rich relatives, invites the poor family they ripped off. AITA?

This is thousands of dollars worth of labour. It made me incredibly angry. These people are obviously taking advantage of him, while knowing that he and his mum are struggling financially. But he begged me not to say anything. His mum is a smart lady and tries to tell him to stop helping them but he doesn’t listen. These people are kind, honest people.

My wedding is coming up in a month and It has made me so angry that I really don’t want them there. It’s a fully funded 3 day destination wedding. I’m seriously thinking of switching their place with the mother and son. Which will sort of offset the amount he is owed and give them an experience they have never had.