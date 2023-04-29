Woman says friend "ruined" her bachelorette party by crying over diagnosis. AITA?

Bachelorette party turns major bummer.

One bride-to-be was excited to celebrate her bachelorette party with her closest friends. What was suppose to be a night of light-hearted silly fun turned into a depressing evening when her friend decided to disclose her medical diagnosis in the midst of the festivities.

AITA for firing my bridesmaid for disclosing her diagnosis at my bachelorette?

pattiesni

I’m getting married in 3 weeks, and I just had my bachelorette over Easter weekend. During a quiet moment one of my bridesmaids took me aside and told me that about three months ago she was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome.