Man tells fiancee she 'doesn't deserve' to wear white because she is not 'pure'.

Weddings are often all about the bride, but one bride-to-be was stunned when her fiancé insisted that she did not belong in a traditional white dress.

My Husband to be wants everyone to know I’m not “pure”.

CatOwnerVictim

It’s exactly what the title says. I’ve been with my fiancé for 6 years and engaged for the past 8 months. I’ve been doing most of the wedding planning but my fiancé, let’s just call him Ryan, will give his input here and there.