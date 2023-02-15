Someecards Logo
Man tells fiancee she 'doesn't deserve' to wear white because she is not 'pure'.

Amanda Hurley
Feb 15, 2023 | 2:20 PM
Weddings are often all about the bride, but one bride-to-be was stunned when her fiancé insisted that she did not belong in a traditional white dress.

My Husband to be wants everyone to know I’m not “pure”.

CatOwnerVictim

It’s exactly what the title says. I’ve been with my fiancé for 6 years and engaged for the past 8 months. I’ve been doing most of the wedding planning but my fiancé, let’s just call him Ryan, will give his input here and there.

So about a month ago Ryan out of nowhere said he was talking to some of his coworkers and thinks that I shouldn’t wear a white dress. This was totally weird to me. Ryan is a very artistic guy, so I figured this was more about how the photos would turn out or something along those lines, but I’m set on wearing white.

