Normally, you cry at weddings. But what if you cringe? These wedding guests took to the internet to share the worst wedding vows they've ever heard. See if you can read these without wincing.

I work at a wedding venue and there’s so many bad vows. A man once ended his by saying “and you know we got married on a Friday because.. Saturday’s are for the boys in unison with his grooms men” - juliahussein

