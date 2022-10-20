6-year-old boy wreaks havoc at wedding, mom scolds guests for 'yelling' at him.

So, when a frustrated wedding guest decided to consult the delightfully petty and vengeful group, "Wedding Shaming," on Reddit, the judgmental jury of internet strangers was ready to weigh in on this mess.
My nephew recently got married to a wonderful woman. My family loves her and we were all really excited for the wedding.
Unfortunately they had so much drama while planning their wedding that they decided to scrap all their plans and change the date even after the save-the-dates had been sent out.
Most of this drama revolved around the bride's aunt. One of the issues was that this aunt wanted to be a bridesmaid and was outraged that the bride hadn't asked her. The bride wanted only her two sisters to be bridesmaids. They didn't want a huge wedding party.