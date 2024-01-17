We all have our breaking point, if we're lucky, no one will document it with a video camera.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for leaving her wedding reception after her SIL had a tantrum. She wrote:

"AITA because I didn't stay at my own wedding reception after my SIL had a tantrum?"

Some short background, I (27F) am from the UK while my husband (38 M) is from the US, we've been doing long distance for 2 years at this point where he comes to visit and we were saving up for me to visit there but Its expensive and my son has school. Which if you've been on holiday in term time you know its 1000 times more expensive than not.