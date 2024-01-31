'AITA for going on my phone for an emergency at my best friend's wedding?'

It's healthy to unplug from our phones, particularly at special events. However, emergencies are precisely what phones are good for.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for picking up her phone during her friend's wedding after it rang non-stop. She wrote:

"AITA for going on my phone for a emergency at my best friend's wedding?"

I don't even know what to think right now. My best friend since childhood got married last weekend. She had an unplugged wedding, an unplugged wedding is where you don’t go on your phone at all. I totally respect that and might even do it for my future wedding. The entire morning of her wedding was beautiful, and the ceremony was unforgettable. when the reception began, my sister called me.