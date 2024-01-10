Excluding any family member from a wedding can cause a ripple of drama, regardless of their age.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for excluding her step-niece from her wedding. She wrote:

"AITA for not wanting my step-niece in my wedding even though my nephews are?"

Background my bio nephews are (8-10) years old. When they were 4 their parents went through a very messy divorce and as a result, I took them in for 3 years. I’m not going to go into detail but my brother became a drunk and the mom didn’t want anything to do with them so that’s why I took them in. I met my husband through the school they go to because his daughter is in the same class.