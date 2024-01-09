'AITA for not attending my BFF's wedding after an argument even though she was in my wedding?'

Life can change in an instant. What was once a priority can soon float to the backburner of concerns.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not attending her best friend's wedding after an argument. She wrote:

"AITA for not attending my best friend's wedding after an argument even though she was in my wedding?"

Me and my friend Jess, have been friends since the 9th grade and we’re currently in our early 30s, she was the maid of honor at my wedding years ago and it was just expected that I’d do the same when the time came for her. She got engaged a few years ago, she always always had a date she wanted to get married on, but it kept on being pushed back but finally everything was set for or December 2023.