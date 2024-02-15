Ideally, you'd have the whole family at your wedding, but not every family behaves in ideal ways.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a bride-to-be asked if she was wrong for not inviting her sister to the wedding after she made a scene at her engagement party. She wrote:

"AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding after she made a scene at my engagement party?"

Last year, at my engagement party, my sister (who has a history of being the center of attention) made a scene. Despite knowing that my fiancé and I wanted a low-key celebration, she loudly complained about the venue, the food, and even our decision to have a child-free event, which upset several guests and overshadowed the occasion.