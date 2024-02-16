'AITA for saying my stepmom can't take back how she treated me to be in my wedding?' UPDATED

There are few things people hate more than the consequences of their own actions.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woma asked if she's wrong for not allowing her stepmom to have any "mom" duties in her upcoming wedding due to their past. She wrote:

"AITA for saying my stepmom can't take back how she treated me?"

I (24F) have always had a rocky relationship with my stepmom "Cindy" (51F). She came into my life when I was 13, and pretty much as soon as she and my dad were married, she became very pushy about taking up a parental role. She came to all my events and stuff, which I tried to appreciate, but she was also very "it's my house too and I get to make rules" after moving in with dad.