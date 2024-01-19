'AITA for telling my sister if she can’t handle our parents she should skip my wedding?' UPDATED

Nothing quite like family estrangement to make a wedding guest list complicated.

In a popular post on the AITA, the OP asked if they were wrong for telling their sister she shouldn't come to wedding if she's gonna be upset seeing their parents. They wrote:

"AITA for telling my sister if she can’t handle seeing our parents at my wedding she shouldn’t show up?"

My sister (29) was a nightmare growing up. That is a fact and my parents did not handle her well. She was 16 when they gave up and sent her to a camp, it was horrible for her. The moment she was 18 she left and was on her own. She hasn’t been in contact with them since. A few years ago we got back into contact and she is much better. In a much better place and we have been slowly reconnecting.