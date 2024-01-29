AITA for revealing my brother's body-count to his fiancée? UPDATED

In general, it's a bad look to expose someone else's intimate life, but that doesn't mean it never happens.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for accidentally sharing her brother's body count with his fiancee. She wrote:

"AITAH for revealing my brother's body-count to his fiancée?"

I (30F) was out having a girls night with my little brothers' (28M) fiancé (24F). They recently got engaged after dating for about a year. I enjoy hanging out with my soon to be SIL and this was one of the only times I've hung out with her without my brother in tow.