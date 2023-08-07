Baker shares wedding horror story of micromanager 'Bridezilla's' dessert demands.

It's impossible to be a wedding vendor without a little bit of bride-on-a-budget reality-TV ready drama...

So, when a baker who can hold a glorious grudge decided to vent to the beautifully petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit, people were eager to hear the details of this dramatic tale.

Bride wrangles a specific gift/service out of me, then micromanages how I execute it...

Background info: I'm a fairly experienced (15+ years) baker and have made dessert spreads for friends' weddings. It started out when a close friend wanted a nice dessert buffet but couldn't afford it.

I offered to make the desserts she wanted, and she happily accepted with the agreement that it would be in lieu of a wedding present and she and her fiancee would cover the cost of the ingredients.

Since then, several friends asked me for the same 'gift' and I've always agreed, mostly because it's fun for me even though time, money, and labor-wise, it would be cheaper for me to just buy a present.