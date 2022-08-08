Man asks if he's wrong to ban dad from wedding for saying his fianceé wasn't pretty.

Weddings are a special time when families come together to celebrate love, or rip each other's hearts out and never speak again, it all depends on who you ask.

Reddit user u/Puzzleheaded-Mine345 recently found himself in the second category. He got caught up in so much family drama that he ended up uninviting his own father from his wedding. Even though his dad is the one footing the bill for the shindig, this son could not ignore the fact that he overheard his dad making negative comments about his fianceé's appearance.

After a major confrontation, this groom is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for uninviting my dad to my wedding (after he paid for it) because he said my fiancee isn't pretty?"

He writes:

Before anyone jumps on me for him paying for it, my dad does not do money with strings attached. He has always told us that once he gives a gift it is ours and there is no control there, as his dad tried to control him with money.