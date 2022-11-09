Bride's friend won't wear pink bridesmaid dress, bride kicks her out of the wedding.

When this bride to be is torn, she asks Reddit:
I (22F) am I getting married soon and want a traditional style wedding with all bridesmaids and all groomsmen being uniform in their clothes. Originally I had 4 bridesmaids, all women apart from Ellie(24NB).
Ellie occasionally wears dresses and dresses femme so I thought it wouldn’t be a problem to have her as one of my bridesmaids. They were happy to be asked and accepted, knowing they would have to wear a dress and makeup.
They were kind of uncomfortable with the dress being pink but that wasn’t something I was going to chance since me and my fiancé decided on our wedding colours being pink/navy months before.
We decided on a long, simple A-line dress for all the bridesmaids with approval from everyone.
About a month before the wedding, Ellie texted me and told me they’d no longer be wearing a dress and makeup. They had short hair at the time of me asking them but it had since grown out. They told me the combination of the dress, makeup and long hair would make them feel uncomfortably feminine.