Bride's friend won't wear pink bridesmaid dress, bride kicks her out of the wedding.

When this bride to be is torn, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not letting my non-binary friend be a bridesmaid?"

I (22F) am I getting married soon and want a traditional style wedding with all bridesmaids and all groomsmen being uniform in their clothes. Originally I had 4 bridesmaids, all women apart from Ellie(24NB).

Ellie occasionally wears dresses and dresses femme so I thought it wouldn’t be a problem to have her as one of my bridesmaids. They were happy to be asked and accepted, knowing they would have to wear a dress and makeup.

They were kind of uncomfortable with the dress being pink but that wasn’t something I was going to chance since me and my fiancé decided on our wedding colours being pink/navy months before.

We decided on a long, simple A-line dress for all the bridesmaids with approval from everyone.