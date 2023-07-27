Bride asks sister to not 'come out' to homophobic grandparents at wedding, sister cries.

While the world has become more progressive about LGBTQ+ rights in some ways, there's still a lot of deep-seeded homophobia. For a lot of people, coming out to family can be a make-or-break moment where they're either accepted with loving arms, or cruelly rejected. And when the family splits between these two reactions, it can get really complicated.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for asking her queer sister to not come out to their grandparents at her wedding.

She wrote:

AITA? I asked my sister not to come out as queer to our grandparents at my wedding. She’s already out to the rest of the fam.